Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 615.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,378 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.19% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2,245.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $176,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $343,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at $900,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,180 shares of company stock worth $1,781,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.40. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

