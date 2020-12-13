Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 45.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,392,000 after acquiring an additional 103,867 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,072,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,461 shares of company stock worth $8,629,059 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

Shares of FIVE opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.35. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $167.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

