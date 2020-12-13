Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $2.52 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Henry Schein by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.95 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.