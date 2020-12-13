CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Position Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 591,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,298 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $25,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 219.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.68 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

