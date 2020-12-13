Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,364 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Haemonetics worth $26,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,442 shares of company stock valued at $152,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $126.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.