Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.30 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $26,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,382,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,436,000 after purchasing an additional 57,863 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,523,000 after buying an additional 2,000,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 71,520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 809,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 686,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

