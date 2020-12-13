Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $26,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 818.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 967,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 861,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after purchasing an additional 640,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 76.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 992,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,402 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $25,865,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL opened at $148.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.