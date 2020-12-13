Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.33 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 821,453 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $26,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 350.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2,181.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.01. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

