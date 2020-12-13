Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 130,862 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $26,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at $163,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 818.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 295,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Overstock.com by 15.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $873,079. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Overstock.com stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 4.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

