Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,778 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $26,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,359,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,680,000 after purchasing an additional 274,966 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,825,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after buying an additional 317,779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,276,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 79,834 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,068,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,763,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOLD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

In other news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,974.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $344,221.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,685 and sold 350,253 shares valued at $5,646,735. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $22.10 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

