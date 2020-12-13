Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Nexstar Media Group worth $26,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after buying an additional 1,044,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,417 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,558,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 100,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,322,000 after buying an additional 89,879 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

NXST opened at $104.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $91.45. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,367 shares of company stock worth $4,544,580. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

