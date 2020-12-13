UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nevro worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nevro by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Nevro by 50.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVRO. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.08.

NVRO stock opened at $162.90 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $175.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,249. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

