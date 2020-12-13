UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 18.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Popular by 39.2% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Popular by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 721,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,170,000 after buying an additional 104,648 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPOP. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.22. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.31 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

