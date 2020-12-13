UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,875 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 267.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.45.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

