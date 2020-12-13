UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5 Million Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Several research firms recently commented on QTWO. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Shares of QTWO opened at $116.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.97.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.92 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $918,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,667,454.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 71,615 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $6,368,721.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,475.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,532 shares of company stock worth $22,307,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

