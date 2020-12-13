Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,626 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan International by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan International by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 124,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Titan International by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $321.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $304.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.88 million. Analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.