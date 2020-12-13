Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.46 Million Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Heska worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 333,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $141.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.70. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.75.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $341,061.00. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,691,551.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.