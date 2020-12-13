Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 528,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 293,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 242,100 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KREF opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $512,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,748,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,025 shares of company stock worth $8,375,498 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

