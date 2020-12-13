Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.46 Million Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 348.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.23% of SJW Group worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in SJW Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

In other news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $36,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $69.34 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $165.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.23 million. Research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.