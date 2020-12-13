Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 23.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,959,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,052,000 after acquiring an additional 375,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heartland Express by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 94,585 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 1.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 76,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 60.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 215,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTLD shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other Heartland Express news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

