Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Liquidity Services worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 170,587 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LQDT opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.94 million, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LQDT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 49,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 45,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

