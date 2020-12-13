Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $392,000 Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,544,000 after acquiring an additional 72,564 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,425.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,293,000 after acquiring an additional 185,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 393.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 80,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 64,139 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $367.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.21. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $384.05.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

