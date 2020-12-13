Stephens Initiates Coverage on The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $126.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.80.

NYSE:DIS opened at $175.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.95. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,229. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

