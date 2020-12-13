Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Taubman Centers by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,396,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,770 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,703,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 59.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,918,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after acquiring an additional 718,902 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 384.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 877,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,117,000 after purchasing an additional 696,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth about $21,142,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCO shares. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.89.

TCO opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.07. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $130.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

