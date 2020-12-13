BMO Capital Markets Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $275.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LULU. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.79.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $344.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after buying an additional 721,636 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after purchasing an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

