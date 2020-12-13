Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 79.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,630,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,282,000 after buying an additional 77,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 16.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $4,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

EEFT stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $167.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares in the company, valued at $17,106,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.