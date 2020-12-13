Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Peoples Bancorp worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $520.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

