Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Olin by 22.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Olin by 48.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 47,388 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Olin by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 40.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Olin by 13.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olin from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of OLN opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

