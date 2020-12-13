Federated Hermes Inc. Has $252,000 Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Ducommun worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 813,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after purchasing an additional 69,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $55,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,377,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,406 shares of company stock valued at $277,230. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO opened at $52.35 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $613.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

