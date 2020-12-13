Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 105,848 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 644.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,848 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.24% of Safehold worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 25.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 323.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of SAFE opened at $68.82 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,672 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,646,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,067,206. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 36,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,349 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.