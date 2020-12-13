Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.72% of Ducommun worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1,093.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 217,699 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 38.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 19.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 83,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 92.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth about $1,155,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $62,440.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,553.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $625,380.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,406 shares of company stock worth $277,230 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCO stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $613.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

