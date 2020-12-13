76,800 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,126,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,826,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,696,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,132,000.
Shares of XPEV stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
