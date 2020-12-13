76,800 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,126,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,826,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,696,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,132,000.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.24.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

