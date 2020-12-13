Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 149,963 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 3,385.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,963 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 43.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carvana from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.50.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,380,903 shares of company stock valued at $565,806,907. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $258.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of -94.60 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $267.47.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.