Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 125,000 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.53. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTEM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 6.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 2.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.