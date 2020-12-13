Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,809 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,260,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

