Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,269 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Old Second Bancorp worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSBC. TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

