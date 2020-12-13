Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WERN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.76.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $764,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

