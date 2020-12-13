Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.86% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOD. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,392,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 493,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 32.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 111,988 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 275,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

MOD opened at $12.00 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $613.78 million, a PE ratio of -109.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

