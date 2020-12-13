Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 17,501 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 642.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KRG. ValuEngine raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.71, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

