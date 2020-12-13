Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFG opened at $48.77 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

