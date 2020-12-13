Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 91.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 60,980 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 412.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

NYSE:UBER opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,440. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

