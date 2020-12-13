Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $440.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

In related news, Director David Mihalick purchased 7,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,554.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.