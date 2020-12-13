Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $18,470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $31.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

