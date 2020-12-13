Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Trading Down 6.6%

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.84. 1,844,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,999,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

ATHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Athersys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $363.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 510,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,471. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Athersys in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth about $116,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Athersys by 67.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,776 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

