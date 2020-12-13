Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Sells $698,500.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $698,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,417,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mohan Maheswaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 30.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Semtech from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

