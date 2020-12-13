TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,881 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,492 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

