Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 20,000 Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth $51,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSE BTT opened at $25.21 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

