Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. BidaskClub upgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $78.75.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $810.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.