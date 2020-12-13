Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 63,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $883.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

