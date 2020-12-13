The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Cowen worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $691.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.54. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $274.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.09 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.